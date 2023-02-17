I hope you’ve enjoyed a great week, fellow Taste Travelers!
Today I’m sharing a bit about manners while dining out. Sounds rather silly, but it’s OK to bring up a few things we’ve all encountered and hope to not see again. And it’s a lesson to teach our younger dining partners.
Let’s start with gratuities. No matter what your circumstances are, when choosing to dine out or receive services for you to enjoy a meal you aren’t cooking, tipping should be in your dining budget. When dining in an establishment, a 20% minimum of your meal cost should be considered – more if you can afford it or if the service was exceptionally good.
When serving yourself at a buffet line yet a wait staff person brings you your beverage, 15% of your bill would be sufficient. When driving to a restaurant and someone brings your food to your car, 10% or more would be a fair tip.
Remember, these are folks who work in the food industry who rely on you, the patron, to subsidize their income from waiting on you, the customer. Most wait staff must share their tips with a bus person and their end-of-day wages reflect your generosity. This is not meant to rail on the owners of any restaurant and the wages they pay, but a reminder of a custom that has been part of our society since forever ago.
And please treat your wait staff with kindness. They are not someone to snap your fingers at or loudly say “waitress, waiter” when you need something. They will get to you. They will see if you have any needs they possibly overlooked. Remember, how you treat someone who is serving you is more of a reflection on you than them. And your children are watching.
I must include our dining actions as patrons. Never, never, never, blow your nose at your table. And never, never, never use the restaurant napkin to do so.
Sounds like a very elementary etiquette procedure, but I have witnessed both. And it’s very gross to say the least. If you have a runny nose, dab with your own handkerchief, then excuse yourself to the restroom to do your full on blowing. This is respectful to your dining partner and to the other folks in the restaurant. Years ago when it was still in operation, we dined at Bucks Barn in Thomson. A gentleman at the table next to us, actually turned his chair towards me at a distance of one foot and blew his nose in a full-on celebration of the procedure. We were eye to eye. Honking, wiping with all the vigor of a successful, planned event, I looked at him and said “that is extremely gross”. He was nonplussed. I lost my appetite, which is a rarity.
We all enjoy a night, afternoon, morning out to eat. Let’s make it an enjoyable experience for ourselves, our dining partners and the people we are sharing space with.
Until next time my friends!
Bon appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
