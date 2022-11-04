Hello fellow Taste Travelers!
Today we’re staying close to home and having a nice breakfast out. Breakfast out is one of my favorites as you can tell. Old Town Restaurant, which is open daily for breakfast and lunch, is today’s choice.
This family run business began in 1998 on Second Street as Nora’s Café. Owners Laka and Rasim Fazliu had a vision of providing good affordable food and decided to move their family operation to the 2107 Camanche Avenue site that was formerly a Hardee’s restaurant. Parking was better for their customers and they could utilize an expanded floor plan for serving.
Today, Old Town Restaurant is run by their son and his family. Old Town Restaurant can boast a loyal clientele and a staff that has stuck by them through the trials of Covid. The pride in ownership shows in their operation of this nice eatery.
We opted for breakfast today and I ordered French toast with a side of crisp bacon. Hubby ordered the full-on breakfast of eggs, hashbrowns, sausage links and toast. Both breakfasts were served quickly and done exactly how we like it! The waitress was prompt and very efficient and the atmosphere is very family friendly and casual. This was a very pleasant way to start our day.
We will be back. When you stop by for your breakfast or lunch, tell them you read about them in the Taste Traveler!
Bon appetite!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.