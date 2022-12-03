Hello fellow Taste Travelers! Great to see you.
Today we’re going grocery shopping. Something we all do (even me on occasion) but today it’s a little different. We’re going to Hy-Vee. Known for their variety of departments, they also host a place to grab a bite to eat.
Locally in Clinton, they’re called the Market Grille Express and their phone number is 563-244-1040. Containing a variety of food selections on their menu, you can also graze their well-stocked salad bar and walk-up items. That will include a Chinese option, Italian, and other warm items in their food cases.
We first came across this option in Clinton when Chris Remrey (now operating the Creative Catering Caravan with this wife, Brittany) was the chef and Tom “Ditty” Dithmart was the restaurant manager. They have both moved on, but the same dine-in options are available for walk-in seating. They have even hosted little chef lessons and group painting parties, so watch for these special events.
My message today is: Before you buy unwanted items simply because you decided to shop while starved, stop in the grill for a bite and take the edge off. You’ll then be able to purchase all the needed items for your family without filling your cart with unhealthy snacks along the way.
See you soon.
Bon appetit!
