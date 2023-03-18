We’re taking a short trip across the bridge to Fulton today, Taste Travelers.
Where to? Manny’s pizza.
With locations in the Illinois towns of Freeport, Sterling and Savanna, we opted for the short distance to their Fulton site. Located at 305 11th Ave., this family friendly place is a destination for many.
My friend Jan and her daughter Jazzy love, love, love this place. We go there for tacos and pizza. Today we stopped and ordered The Works pizza. Consisting of sausage, mushroom and onion, there is more than enough for two people to eat a large. The thin crust was what I particularly liked about their pie. We’ve had their tacos before and while a bit greasy for me, they are truly scrumptious.
The wait staff is always friendly and the restaurant is a favorite for local families to dine in or carry out. They also have a very large banquet room to host events you can book. It’s not always easy to find a large place for a venue, so this could work for you.
We hosted a trivia night there for the Clinton School District Education Foundation once and found it very accommodating.
For a short trip to get a great pizza, check this place out. Until we travel together again, bon appetit!
