Hello, fellow Taste Travelers! Today we’re going to explore smashburgers.
When the Hubs and I were in Milwaukee recently, we found a legion of food carts and picked up a smashburger. We were either ravenous or these delights were the best burger either of us had ever had.
So what exactly is a smashburger? It’s a basic hamburger, but the key is how it’s cooked. You must start out with a quality ground beef (thank you Stephanie for our scrumptious hamburger!) that is either ground round or a 90% type of grass-fed beef. You roll the beef into a round ball, place it on a hot skillet, and then smash it down to thin size.
What’s the big deal about that? Well, the beef then cooks in its own juices and fat to provide you with a more flavorful burger. You top it off with another smashed burger and put a slice of cheese in the center. The outcome is a fairly loose burger, but still connected and very flavorful. You can choose your own type of bun – fresh from the bakery or a nice pretzel roll would do this justice.
But ours was still missing something. The smashburger we came across had a distinctively different flavor to it, albeit very subtle. So I looked online and found there’s actually a smash sauce. Mayonnaise-based with yellow mustard, a sprinkling of chopped dill pickles and a little pickle juice should (maybe) be the trick that provides that distinctive flavor we found. We’ll keep experimenting until it’s perfected.
Until next time, my friends.
Bon appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.