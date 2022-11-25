Good morning Taste Travelers! Don’t you think we have many nice little eateries in our area?
Today we’re going to the Sunrise Family Restaurant in Fulton, Ill. Located at 927 14th Ave., their phone number is 815-589-4880. Open every day at 7 a.m., they’re closed on Tuesday.
A friendly little restaurant with a loyal clientele, they offer breakfast, lunch and dinner. And dessert. Never let me forget that item.
Usually we dine out for breakfast, but on this trip, we opted for evening and fish was the item for dinner. The wait staff is friendly and knowledgeable and we were promptly served. I ordered the baked cod filet and hubby ordered the whole catfish. Both served with tartar sauce, and soup or salad.
Prepared very well, the portions were very generous; we were completely satisfied and full with our selection. And believe it or not, we didn’t order a dessert! Next time we will.
This isn’t a long jaunt from Clinton, so give them a try folks. You’ll be happy you did and tell them the Taste Traveler sent you.
Until next time, bon appetit!
