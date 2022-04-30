Hello Taste Travelers!
I promised I would show you the different options for eating in our area. We may go with a drive-thru, food truck, sit-down restaurant, tavern, chain, family dining or (gulp!) even homemade by me.
Recently we ventured out to Slop’s bar on 13th Avenue North in Clinton for dinner. What a treat! Not only did we see some great friends, we had a delicious meal. I ordered a hamburger basket and my hubby ordered the cheeseburger basket.
When I say you would lose money if you don’t stop here for their Monday special, you really do lose money! Both of us ate for less than $10. This does not include the tip, which (in my opinion) you should always generously add.
The burgers were made of some great hamburger — not the grizzle you can sometimes find, and the fries? Homemade are my downfall and they were delicious! Eat in or carryout, they will have you covered.
You really need to try this place! When you go, tell them the Taste Traveler suggested it.
See you again on our next food adventure, my friends!
