Hi there, fellow foodies!
Today we are venturing out for lunch in the Quad-Cities. Where to? Waterfront Deli. Located at 1813 Kimberly Road in Bettendorf, the phone number is (563) 359-4300 and they open daily at 10 a.m. and are closed on Sunday.
Originally located on State Street, their current address is due to the newly built bridge moving them from their previous locale to Kimberly. They have enjoyed continuous success, with their loyal customer base finding them now at this location.
Today I opted for the Cardiac Sandwich. Served cold, this is ground turkey salad with alfalfa sprouts and a slice of tomato and Muenster cheese. I had mine on sourdough bread and paired my sandwich with a cup of the soup, which today was bean and pastrami. Hubs ordered the pastrami on rye, served warm, and he chose chips for his side. Side options are abundant and include four different types of potato salad, two different pasta salads, coleslaw, chips, applesauce or fruit cup.
Outcome? Delicious! My sandwich with all the fresh ingredients was truly amazing. I think someone told me once that this sandwich carries friendly calories, but no matter. It’s tasty and I like it. Hubs really enjoyed his pastrami sandwich that also had a slice of Swiss cheese melted on it.
If you have an occasion to travel to the Quad-Cities, this little place is a great stop for a sandwich. Tell them the Taste Traveler sent you.
Until next time, bon appetit friends!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
