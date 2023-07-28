Hello friends!
Today we are staying close to home in Clinton — specifically, 1105 N. Second St., the Yen Ching Chinese restaurant.
One word? Yum!
Except for Monday when they are closed, their serving times are daily for lunch and dinner. Or supper. Whatever you call the nighttime meal. They also serve a plentiful buffet on Sunday, just in time for after church services. Their phone number is 242-6422 for carryout or call-ahead information.
Some of you remember when they began on Main Avenue in the Lyons district. They have been in operation for over 38 years in Clinton. Quite an achievement in the food service world.
Today we ordered sesame chicken and Ming’s beef. And of course, the required crabmeat rangoon and their egg rolls as our appetizers. Both come with their sweet and sour sauce. Now we have eaten at several Chinese restaurants in our travels, but none have provided the same texture and taste of Yen Ching’s sweet and sour sauce. Delicious!
But back to the entrées we ordered. Sesame chicken is a staple for lunch specials that come with a crab rangoon. The gooey sauce is terrific and pairs with the bed of rice nicely. One of my favorites. Hub’s orders Ming’s beef on a consistent basis and the slices of beef covered in brown sauce sprinkled with onion ends are delightful! Leftovers are easy to warm up for later. If there are any. Which I am always glad to have, since for some weird reason, I’m hungry again sooner than later after eating Chinese food. Are you, too?
As a bit of a voyeur, I find it fascinating that the owners post bounced checks at the register for all to see. Some of these checks have been there for many years. And no, there is not one on their cash register with your name. I also checked my online dictionary to see what the Chinese meaning of Yen Ching is — City of Sparrows. Or if spelled yenching – an homage to Beijing.
Bon appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
