CLINTON - A former regional tourism official with ties to Clinton has died.
Joe Taylor, 65, of Hampton, Illinois, died Thursday at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, according to his obituary posted on Trimble Funeral Homes' web site.
A graduate of Winola High School, he attended Black Hawk College and graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in history.
He began his career in tourism at the Galesburg, Illinois and Clinton tourism bureaus, and was president and CEO of the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau from 1998 to 2018. He then served as executive director of the Evansville, Indiana, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and was currently sales manager at Staybridge Inn in Davenport.
