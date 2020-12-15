CLINTON — Language Arts Teacher Aaron Westrum asked the Clinton School Board on Monday to allow high school students to travel to Europe in 2022.
Clinton High School freshmen, sophomores and juniors could begin saving for a June 2022 tour of London, Paris, Florence and Rome if the school board approves the trip next month.
Students will pay $3,764 for the trip if they take advantage of a $300 discount offered to anyone who signs up before Jan. 1. The cost for adults is $4,214.
The trip will be planned by Education First, an international organization that has taken school groups around the world for more than 55 years.
The price includes round-trip airfare and on-tour transportation, hotels with private bathrooms, breakfasts and dinners, a full-time tour director and admission to attractions.
For an additional sum, students can earn college credit during the trip, Westrum said.
Students will visit the Tower of London, Big Ben, the London Eye, the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, Versailles, Vatican City, the Colosseum and the Roman Forum.
The most important thing for EF has been safety, said Westrum. According to EF’s literature, it not only takes care of travel details such as transportation and lodging, but it conducts safety checks at hotels and background checks on adult travelers.
It follows travel restrictions worldwide and will not travel to locations designated as Travel Advisory Level 3 or 4 by the U.S. Department of State.
A tour leader will be assigned to the group for the duration of the trip. Chaperones for every six students travel free. Chaperones will be adults from within the district, most likely teachers and parents, said Westrum.
The Clinton group will be combined with another school group if not enough CHS students commit to the trip, Westrum said. That’s a bonus, he said, because it will allow the students to make new friends.
Students will be introduced to local foods during breakfast and dinner. Lunches and snacks will be the responsibility of the students.
The earliest possible departure date is June 2, 2022, and the latest return is June 19.
“We don’t know we’ll be out of school by then,” Board Director Missy Sullivan-Pope said. The 2020 school year ends June 2.
Superintendent Gary DeLacy said the school would accommodate the students who plan to go.
Students can pay the full amount now, $216 monthly or $108 bi-weekly, Westrum said. Each student will have a unique and customizable donation page with EF, making donations from friends and family easy.
Students who can’t make the financial commitment are eligible for scholarships based on merit and need. School officials are also discussing fundraising options to make sure the trip available to all students regardless of their economic status, Westrum said.
About 30 families told Westrum during a preliminary meeting that they are interested in the trip, and five or six students have already paid the fee, Westrum said.
Because the school board won’t vote on the trip until January, EF has agreed to refund the money committed before Jan. 1 — to get the $300 discount — if the board votes in January not to allow the trip, Westrum said.
“You’ve got four weeks to think about it,” DeLacy told the board. “Obviously, [it’s] a great experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.