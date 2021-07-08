DEWITT — Construction of a new $7.6 million career technical education facility in DeWitt is on track to begin this fall, according to Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly.
While initial site work has already begun, the bulk of the build will take place starting in the fall.
Before that happens, two DeWitt entities are working to ensure a economically friendly land purchase, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
The lot on which the center will be built is located on the southeastern side of the Crossroads Industrial business park between U.S. 30 and Industrial Drive. Three empty lots there total just over 20 acres, and they are owned by the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company.
Lindner said the idea is to sell the land to Eastern Iowa Community College at a discounted rate — proposals say the DCDC could take upwards of $35,000-$40,000 off the price, Lindner said.
To facilitate that, the city and DCDC are arranging a deal that will allow that discount to be administered while not hampering the DCDC’s finances.
The DCDC owes the city of DeWitt $255,279.22, according to Lindner. The debt is tied to streets and utilities constructed by the city to service the lots in the industrial park, which all were owned by the DCDC at the time of construction. Around $186,000 of the debt is principal, and $63,312 is tied up in interest with a rate of 1.5%.
A deal is in the works to help lessen that debt burden to help facilitate a below-market-rate sale of the tech center land.
Currently on the table:
• The DCDC is proposing a $35,000-$40,000 discount for EICC for the sale of the land. The DCDC is proposing the city forgive that same amount on its own remaining debt principal.
• The DCDC would take the returns from the EICC land sale and the recent purchase of a building the city will use for its street shop and the proceeds toward the existing debt owed to the city. That would leave the DCDC owing $172,482.72 to the city of DeWitt.
After the EICC sale is finalized, two empty lots will remain in the industrial park, Lindner said.
“Once that sale is completed, it should allow the DCDC to reasonably sell the rest of the lots — approximately 14 acres — and be able to pay the remaining balance, which will be approximately $100,000,” Lindner said.
• After that money changes hands, the DCDC and city would refinance and enter into a no-interest, five-year loan agreement to pay off the remaining debt, the proposal says.
“These terms are favorable to the DCDC,” Lindner said. “There is no point in putting the DCDC in a position to repay the city’s loan … the city is the DCDC’s largest contributor,” Lindner said. “The deal with EICC is for the benefit of the city, the DCDC and the existing business and industry in DeWitt.”
The 22,000-square-foot CTE center was approved by voters in March as part of a larger $40 million bond referendum that encapsulated development projects across the EICC footprint. Across the region, 73.9% of the ballots cast March 2 were in favor of the referendum. In Clinton County, 1,168 voters, or 88%, approved the measure.
Kelly said despite high lumber prices, the cost of $7.6 million for the DeWitt facility is still accurate.
“Wood prices are fluctuating, but we are actively engaged in staying on time and on budget,” he said.
The CTE center should be in use by the fall of 2022 or early 2023, according to Donald Doucette, EICC chancellor.
The CTE program aims to put workforce-ready degrees in the hands of students and adults. People will be able to sign for academies in agriculture, business, construction technology, CNC machining, healthcare, and information technology, among others.
In addition to the CTE center in DeWitt, the $40 million bond referendum vote covered Eastern Iowa Community College projects including:
• Almost $547,000 in new equipment and upgrades at the Clinton Community College Maquoketa Campus.
• A 24,322-square-foot addition at the Clinton Community College campus estimated at $8.4 million.
• A new health wing at the Scott Community College Belmont Campus in Riverdale for an estimated $6.12 million.
• A CTE addition on the Blong Technology Center in Davenport for an estimated $2.54 million.
• A CTE and nursing building and welding/advanced manufacturing addition to Muscatine Community College estimated at $12.7 million.
• An ag innovation center addition at North Scott High School estimated at $3 million.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.