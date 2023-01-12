CAMANCHE — After a long and challenging process to complete the Camanche Hometown Pride project, Committee Chairwoman Karlee Lowe says the digital sign in Camanche’s Central Park on the corner of South Washington Boulevard and Seventh Avenue is expected to be fully operational by Feb. 1.
“The wi-fi system with the distance between where the building is with City Hall and there, for some reason, the thing just refused to work," RK Graphics owner Ron Fletcher says. "It was also some IP address issues with the computer system at the City Hall, so we’re switching to a different sign that’s made by a different company and it works on 4G and not wi-fi.”
Fletcher says the monitor is slated to arrive at the end of next week. Its installation will then just be dependent on the weather.
By February of last year, Camanche’s Hometown Pride committee had successfully raised over $30,000 for the estimated $25,000 project that would replace the previously wooden sign with a more informative and modern electronic sign. At that time, it was expected the sign would be installed and functional by the summer.
Lowe says RK Graphics, which was hired for the project, obtained the sign from a company called TV Liquidator. It was placed surrounded by stones donated by the city, and electricity in the park was upgraded to power the sign. Issues, though, with the software necessary for the sign’s functioning, in addition to other obstacles, prevented the sign from displaying other than “TV Liquidator” by the time a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held late in July.
Lowe says she felt frustrated during the process, but Fletcher refers to the delay as being caused simply by a series of unfortunate events.
After the new sign has been installed, Lowe says it will serve as a tool for the entire community. For a small fee, a graduating student’s name could be displayed for a period of time, for instance.
The excess amount that was raised for the project is intended to be put toward a secondary project to the sign, such as possibly a walkway around it made of stones that can be purchased for engraving and maybe a couple benches as well. Also, Lowe says some of the excess funds may go toward aesthetic improvements to the splash pad being put into Platt Park.
