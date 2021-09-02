CLINTON — A 17-year-old is charged with one count of felony arson after allegedly pouring gas on the floor of a Clinton residence during a meeting with his aunt and a Department of Human Services worker.
Samuel J. Caples, 17, 602 S. Ninth St., is charged with one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony.
Defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt on Aug. 25 filed an written arraignment and plea of not guilty on behalf of Caples. Caples demanded his right to a speedy trial, according to the written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
According to the affidavit, at 11:49 a.m. Aug. 3, officers responded to 602 S. Ninth St. A Clinton Police Department corporal said a Department of Human Services worker, Caples' aunt and Caples were at the residence. They were having a meeting to discuss Caples' claims of not being properly cared for, the affidavit states.
The DHS worker and Caples' aunt said that during the meeting, Caples became agitated and then "made the statement that he was going to burn the place down and kill those inside."
The affidavit states Caples exited the residence. He was seen getting into a white SUV but not leaving. Caples exited the vehicle and soon reentered the residence, the affidavit states. The DHS worker and Caples' aunt saw Caples pour contents of a red plastic gas can onto the floor of the entryway just inside the porch, the affidavit notes. Caples' aunt said Caples left the residence and came back in with a lighter, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states the DHS worker said she left the residence but did see Caples with the lighter. The DHS worker and Caples' aunt both confirmed they did not see Caples ignite or attempt to ignite the lighter, the affidavit says.
Caples was gone before law enforcement personnel arrived at the residence. Upon entering the residence, an officer could smell an odor consistent with gasoline. The officer saw a red plastic gas can on the floor of the small enclosed porch, the affidavit states. Caples' aunt said this was the same gas can she saw Caples come into the residence with and use to pour the contents on the floor, according to the affidavit. Caples' aunt said she kept the gas can in the garage, the affidavit states.
Brandt also has filed a motion to transfer jurisdiction to juvenile court. The motion states pursuant to Iowa Code Section 232.8(1)(c), the first-degree arson charge is excluded from the jurisdiction of the juvenile court and is to be prosecuted in district court unless the district court transfers jurisdiction to juvenile court upon motion and for good cause. Pursuant to Iowa Code Section 803.6, the Court should order Juvenile Court Services to prepare a report whether Caples should be transferred to juvenile court for adjudication and disposition as a juvenile, hold a hearing on whether Caples should be transferred to juvenile court and enter an order transferring jurisdiction to the juvenile court, the motion says.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 7.
