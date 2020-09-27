FULTON, Ill. — Two minors were injured in a collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Chase Road near Fulton Saturday afternoon.
A 16-year-old from Fulton was northbound on Chase Road and failed to yield to a westbound semitrailer on Highway 30, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Department said Sunday.
The driver of the semitrailer, William Holesinger, 51, of Fulton, hit the rear of the car driven by the teenager, Whiteside County said. Two passengers in the car were transported to MercyOne in Clinton with non-life threatening injuries.
The collision is still under investigation, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Department.
Whiteside County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Emergency Medical Services and Morrison Emergency Medical Services.
