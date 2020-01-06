FULTON, Ill. — Barely below freezing, temperatures were too warm Saturday morning to draw eagles close to the observation deck at Lock and Dam 13 near Fulton.
More eagles show up for the annual eagle watch, conducted the first Saturday of January, when temperatures are closer to zero, but fewer people show up on those days, said Steve Acuff, natural resources specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers while waiting for the bus from Clinton Community College at Lock and Dam 13 Saturday.
A few residents waited in the nearby warming station, but the observation deck was nearly vacant Saturday morning until the first bus arrived from CCC shortly after 9 a.m.
"It's normally fairly steady by the time the buses are rolling through," Acuff said.
Buses ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., taking visitors from the college to the Lock and Dam to view eagles through binoculars from the observation deck.
Back at the college, experts such as Pam Steinhaus with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and David Stokes, a naturalist from Hales Corners, Wisconsin and groups such as non-profit organization Hoo Haven and Durand, Illinois, spoke about the American Bald Eagle and other raptors, creatures that live with the birds and about rehabilitating wildlife and caring for the earth.
Jessica Steines, interpretive naturalist for Clinton County Conservation discussed lions, bobcats and bears.
At the lock and dam, Acuff doubted that the dusting of snow that fell in Clinton Friday night would keep anyone away.
Clinton Sturgeon drove to Fulton from Rock Falls with his brother Kenneth and friend Mike Duncan to see the eagles. Clinton Sturgeon comes every year, he said. Though eagles were hard to spot Jan. 4, 2020, a few years ago, when the temperature was colder, Sturgeon saw several hundred, he said.
Bill Hruby of Andrew, Iowa and Barb Otto of Clinton, Iowa were first-timers at the eagle watch. "I've always wanted to come," Otto said.
Chris Behrens, originally from Morrison, was visiting from Mesa, Arizona. Though Behrens has experienced the normal midwest winters, he was conscious of the cold Saturday. "You get used to the heat, and you don't like the cold anymore," he said.
Behrens scanned the river for eagles with his father, Jerry, of Morrison, who said he likes to watch the eagles during warmer months as well.
