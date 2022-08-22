CLINTON - With the termination of Clinton County's payroll and benefits administrator and now the resignation of its human resources director, concerns about completing county employee payroll tasks surfaced at Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker told the three-member board he had learned just prior to Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting that his office would be taking on the county's full payroll duties in the wake of the resignation of Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge. Aldridge, who attended the meeting remotely, said she made her resignation known last Wednesday.
Her departure comes on the heels of another recent vacancy in the office. The Supervisors on a 2-0 vote last week, with Supervisor Dan Srp abstaining due to the need for information, removed Autumn Griffin from county payroll. Their action came after Aldridge processed Griffin's termination from the Human Resources Department, where Griffin had served as payroll and benefits administrator. Her last day of employment was July 20.
Aldridge said Monday she told Supervisor Jim Irwin by phone last week that she was resigning her position and was concerned whether communication had been forwarded to the Auditor's Office that payroll work would need to be done there. Irwin and Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann, who said he also learned Aldridge was leaving last week, had hoped to encourage her to stay, they both said.
Her decision to leave, their hope to have her stay and a lack of communication combined to create tension at one point, leading Van Lancker to ask Determann to stop the discussion. He said it was veering from the agenda topic of how to complete payroll going forward, as Aldridge and the Supervisors were talking about the circumstances surrounding staffing losses in the office and were hearing one side of the story. Determann did stop that discussion.
Irwin and Srp also were at odds over how long payroll should take to do, rehashed the votes they made when hiring a full-time employee to do the work and whether it comes out as the six hours every two weeks they talked about early in those discussions.
Van Lancker said Monday his department would get the job done, but he is facing a challenge with vacation days that are being taken this week by the staff member in his office who knows how to do payroll. The Supervisors and Van Lancker agreed the payroll system is a difficult one to navigate and should be reviewed by county officials.
Moving forward, the Supervisors will review the Human Resources director's job description and start the process of filling that position. County employee Becky Weaver will complete payroll in the coming weeks, Van Lancker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.