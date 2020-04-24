CLINTON — As residents band together to help each other through the coronavirus pandemic, Peggy Jenkins is organizing an appreciation event for the health care workers on the front lines of the fight against the virus.
She is organizing an event that will happen Monday at MercyOne, Clinton and will be a time for residents to show those who risk their lives everyday that residents care and are thankful.
“We want them to know that we appreciate all they do by putting themselves in the path of this virus in this unprecedented crisis,” Jenkins said via a press release. “These warriors are rising to the occasion and caring for the most vulnerable populations and their dedication, courage, and commitment deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration.”
Jenkins said she wants community members to come out on Monday and participate in the celebration. They will meet up at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, 1410 N. Fourth St., just before 6 p.m. She is encouraging everyone to stay in their cars to practice social distancing. Additionally, she said the participants will then listen to KCLN on AM 1390, and radio personality Chris Streets will lead them.
Another goal of the event is to raise money for the hospital. Jenkins mentioned that they are asking people to donate what they can so they can give it to MercyOne Clinton. Also, they want to provide a positive message to the front-line workers and everyone involved. Pastor Jim Machen of Church of the Open Door will be the guest speaker.
“Pastor Machen will give words of encouragement and hope along with a prayer for not only our healthcare workers and our nation, but for ultimately an end to the coronavirus,” she said.
“Those frontline workers have families and loved ones that they worry about as well,” Jenkins said. “They all have servant hearts and that is why we get into the medical field. But they also have families they worry about. So please support them and let them know we appreciate their sacrifice. And above all, pray for them. It changes the atmosphere.”
Jenkins said she wants to show the front-line workers that they are not alone in this battle against the coronavirus.
“We want them to realize that they are making a difference,” Jenkins said. “And that even though the resources are being depleted, and the hospitals are overwhelmed, we are there for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.