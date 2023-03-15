CLINTON — Jennifer Medinger doesn’t want That One Place gift shop that she and husband Dennis Medinger opened in September at 1626 12th Ave. South to be like anywhere else.
“I want everybody to feel it’s OK to come in here,” she says, and when customers do come to visit, she wants them to have fun.
On average, first-time customers spend between an hour and an hour and a half in the store because there is something for everyone to see.
Upon entering, the focal point of the room is a large wooden spool that the Medingers obtained from Alliant Energy and burned, sanded, and stained for its smooth, shiny surface that’s completely covered with garden gnomes. There are also candles, gifts for animal lovers, vintage toys, gag gifts, rhinestone soda can purses, gag gifts, and vintage-style home decor.
Jennifer says it’s fun to hear customers’ reactions when they first see the larger back room of the store that’s filled with yard decorations, vintage truck decorations, and hard-to-find metal art that she says is somewhat similar to what used to be sold at Paul’s Discount Store before it closed in 2019.
Originally, the Medingers had no intentions of opening a store inside the old Dancemakers building. Also the owners of K&K Auto Sales, Towing and Tires just across the street, they’d noticed a Realtor pounding a “For Sale” sign into the ground one day late last year.
“We had done a repo for our bank,” Jennifer says, “and our bank was here picking it up at the same time, and my husband said ‘What would the mortgage be on that?’”
Their banker figured out what it would be and helped to set up a viewing with Joy Jensen of Gateway Realty Group.
The couple decided to put in an offer, not expecting it to be accepted.
“Now what are we going to do with it,” Jennifer recalls asking her husband at the time.
After city officials told them that converting the space into living quarters wouldn’t be an option, the couple decided to try something new and opened That One Place gift shop on Sept 3.
“All done within 45 days,” Jennifer says. “We bought it, remodeled it, stocked it, and opened.”
Still, they have plans to add an addition to the south side of the building as well as install windows on the west side.
As opposed to running their auto business across the street, which they’ve done now for nearly 11 years, Dennis says running That One Place has been a learning experience. They’re constantly learning of customers’ wants and desires and adjusting their already vast inventory accordingly.
Yet, even with such a large amount of items inside, the store has a very comfortable atmosphere.
The Medingers are parents to two sons, one being a 19-year-old Kyle who, Jennifer says, is severely disabled and uses a wheelchair. In addition to widening the doorways during the initial remodel, every time Jennifer puts out new displays, she will roll his wheelchair throughout the entire building to make sure there’s plenty of room to get through.
The store is currently open from Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, though Jennifer plans to possibly extend the hours in the spring, and it will be part of the Consignment Crawl, Resale Tour & Retail Shopping Spree to take place March 31 and April 1.
