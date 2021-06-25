MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse continues its 60th anniversary season with "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'.
A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, 'Spelling Bee' is a delightful den of comedic genius. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.
“I personally think this is one of the funniest shows in our Mainstage season,” said Paul Stancato, TLP artistic director. “It has heart, infectious songs and audience participation that will leave you laughing in the aisles.”
'Spelling Bee' is directed by Natalie Novacek, a freelance director based in Minneapolis. Novacek received her master's degree in directing from the University of Texas at Austin and her bachelor of arts degree in Theatre Arts from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
The cast includes Resident Company members Margot Frank, Darren Mangler, Eli Nash, Jenessa Altvater, Roy Brown, Megan Graal, Katelyn Baughman, Joey LaPlant, Caleb Mathura, Quinn Martin and Jack Hale.
“We are all very excited to be reopening after over a year of closure,” said TLP Executive Director Dan Danielowski. “We will, however, have to continue with some of the COVID mitigations for a while longer.”
According to Danielowski, the Actor’s Equity Association requires masks and distancing by all patrons.
“We will have a special vaccinated-only performance that will be ‘masks optional’,” said Danielowski. “At that performance, we’ve been given permission from the actor’s union to reduce the COVID mitigations that we’ll have to follow at other performances.”
Patrons attending the vaccinated-only productions will need to show their tickets for that performance and their vaccination card before entering the theater. That performance is Sunday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the TLP website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (815) 244-2035. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.
