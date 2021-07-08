MAQUOKETA— Maquoketa’s downtown green space is the place to be this weekend.
The sixth annual Fireball returns after the Maquoketa Firefighters Association canceled the 2020 event to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Event organizers, including Greg Bopes, said they’re excited to again host the public event, which will be Saturday, July 10.
“It feels great to be able to host this event again,” Bopes said. “As things begin to open up, we feel the timing is just right and our hope is for great weather and a large crowd for people to come out and enjoy a good time.”
The fun starts when the gates open at 5 p.m. in the green space. Bring friends, family, lawn chairs and an appetite.
The city’s volunteer firefighters typically grill during the event. This year, however, Tri-M BBQ of Maquoketa will be the food vendor.
Live music by Matt McPherson and Beau Timmerman runs from 5:30-8 p.m. on the south-facing stage near the Smiles on Main building.
Featured act Boogie & the Yo-Yoz hit the stage at 9 and continue through midnight.
The Wisconsin-based band started performing for the public in 1995. They play a variety of tunes ranging from Bruno Mars and Toto to Kansas, Abba, Luke Bryan, Bon Jovi, Queen and The Romantics.
Admission is $5 per person at the gate. Food and beverages also will be for sale.
The event’s history dates to the massive Jan. 19, 2008, fire that destroyed about half of the east 100 block of South Main Street. Maquoketa and dozens of other area firefighters battled the blaze in subzero temperatures to keep it from spreading its path of destruction.
Starting in 2015, the Maquoketa Firefighters Association decided to throw a “Bash on the Ash” — on the very site of the 2008 fire — to celebrate the community.
Fireball raises money for the association, which purchases needed gear for the city’s volunteer fire department.
“This year we are focusing fundraising on purchasing personal protective equipment such as boots and helmets to complement the grant dollars that are going to the purchase of new bunker gear,” Bopes explained.
He thanked the community for helping to grow the event as well as the businesses and individuals who have sponsored it this year and in the past.
“We aim to make this a fun event for our community every year and we would not be able to put on the quality of show we do without their support,” Bopes added.
For more information and updates about Fireball 2021, go to bashontheash.com.
