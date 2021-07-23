CLINTON — Though RAGBRAI charter buses don't leave for Le Mars until Saturday morning, riders were arriving in Clinton to park their cars as early as 9 a.m. Friday.
Volunteers had planned to start parking cars on Liberty Square between Liberty and Camanche Avenues about 11 a.m., said Kris Wiersema as she checked in riders Friday afternoon.
"We've already counted 30 states," Wiersema said.
A shuttle picked up riders every 15 minutes to take them to their charters at the riverfront or in Clinton Park. The eight volunteers at the site expected to park about 300 vehicles in the lot across from Archer Daniels Midland, Wiersma said.
"They're excited," Wiersema said of the visitors to Clinton. Some left the parking lot to check out the riverfront or look for a place to eat. "Some are getting on their bike and hopping on the bike trail."
Mike Korst, from Lake of the Ozarks, visited with a volunteer while Abe Glazer of Westmont, Illinois and Jim Steg of Clearwater, Florida unloaded their bags. The trio will meet the Brancel Charter bus by the Clinton pool Saturday morning.
Steg is riding in his third RAGBRAI, he said. Glazer had invited him for years, and he finally tried it in 2018. "It's a lot of fun," Steg said.
The first year, Steg worried about being able to finish the ride. The second year, he focused more on the people and the places, he said. "It comes down to being all about the people," Steg said. "I don't know another state where it could be done."
Glazer is on his ninth RAGBRAI. He joined a couple of friends for his first RAGBRAI in 1997, made a couple of rides in the early 21st century and has ridden every year since 2015.
"It's like going to summer camp for adults," Glazer said.
The internet has made RAGBRAI more calm, Glazer said. "Too many cell phones. You can't do anything stupid in public any more."
You can, said Steg, but it will be very public, and you have to go back to work when the week's over.
Korst used to work for LyondellBasell in Morris, Illinois, he said, so he's familiar with both Clinton and RAGBRAI, he said.
On Riverview Drive, Out-of-Staters and Brancel Charters checked in riders and loaded bikes while riders set up tents.
Tim Adams of Baltimore, wearing a Riverside Ride Long and Prosper T-shirt from a previous RAGBRAI, left bikes for himself, his son and his daughter with Out-of-Staters.
Adams picked up his son's bike in Detroit and his daughter's in Chicago and drove them to Clinton. His children were driving in after work, he said. They'll meet in Cedar Rapids where Adams grew up.
Adams first rode in RAGBRAI in 1976, he said. Fourteen years ago he took his 11-year-old son with him. His son, daughter-in-law, daughter and wife all rode in 2016. Adams's last ride was 2018.
"It's a great way to get away," Adams said. He escapes the electronic-controlled world for the week. "And it gives me a great opportunity to embarrass my kids."
Lynne and Tim Haeffner of Danville run the Out-of-Staters Charter, taking over from the founder 16 years ago.
About 19 years ago, the previous owner heard that Tim was riding RAGBRAI, and he needed someone to help him with the charter because his wife was staying home to await the birth of a grandchild, Tim said.
The following year, the owner asked if Tim would be interested in taking over. Tim spent three years learning the business and has run the charter with his own family for 16 years.
Jim Kuhn was so impressed with the operation that he's stayed with OOS since their first year. People always talk about Pork Belly Ventures, Kuhn said. "It's huge."
Kuhn tells people to use Out-of-Staters instead.
OOS is supporting almost 350 riders this year, said Tim.
"We're about 100 down," Lynne said.
"We're family run. We've raised our kids with this." Lynne said. Her daughter checked in riders, while the youngest son, now 18, loaded bikes. A middle son now lives in Maryland, said Lynne, but he was on his way to Iowa for RAGBRAI.
OOS hires local high school and college students to work the charter, Lynne said. The riders are on vacation, so OOS trains its staff to act as concierge for them. "Whatever they need, we do it."
The teens make a little extra money setting up and tearing down tents for RAGBRAI riders who want to pay for the service, Lynne said.
Nessa Meguire, formerly of New Mexico but now living in Cincinnati, Ohio, said Friday that she's not sure what she's gotten herself into. She set up a tent near Riverview Park with John Doherty, a 10-year RAGBRAI veteran.
Meguire has a nephew from Iowa who has ridden RAGBRAI, she said. When she told him she was worried about being able to finish the ride, her nephew told her she should worry about beer consumption.
The pair will be riding a tandem recumbent bike, Meguire said.
"I love RAGBRAI," said Doherty enthusiastically. "I cried last year when they didn't have it."
Margo Knepp, Cleo Smith, Gary Bell and Mike Simons enjoyed the breeze in the shade west of the dike Friday afternoon.
Knepp, from North Carolina, is a long-time cyclist taking on her fourth RAGBRAI, but that pales in comparison to a cross-country bike trip in 2003. After she and Smith finish RAGBRAI, they'll take in the balloon races in Indianola.
RAGBRAI has a reputation, said Knepp. People want to ride it.
"It's a happening, not a bike ride," Smith said.
Simons, from Franklin, Pa., has ridden RAGBRAI sporadically since 2000, he said. Bell, from Johnstown, Pa., has missed only two years since 2002-- 2020 due to COVID and 2011 when his daughter got married.
Bell met Simons during RAGBRAI. "We actually met in Bellevue in a bar," he said. They usually have a larger group and bring their own bus, Simons said.
"People out here are fantastic," Simons said. They greet riders, allow them to stay in their homes and use. Once people have ridden RAGBRAI, they come back, Bell said.
