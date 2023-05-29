CLINTON - The Gathering Place, a place where seniors can socialize, will open June 1 at Clinton's First Presbyterian Church.
An initiative of First United Presbyterian Church, in cooperation with several other churches in Clinton, the congregation will open their space to local residents to offer socialization and companionship.
A variety of games, puzzles, activities and connection is on tap for any in the community who wish to join the fun.
“People need to be with others. It’s a basic human need,” said Interim Pastor Joyce Chamberlin, “and we recognize that there are a lot of folks in the area who might not have many opportunities to connect with others. We want to provide the space to make that happen.”
The idea quickly took off when First Congregational Church, Community Congregational Church and Christ Episcopal Church added their volunteers to help host these weekly Thursday gatherings.
A June 1 grand opening is being planned at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Doors will be open from 1-4 p.m. each Thursday.
Everyone is invited, and there is no cost to attend. Since there is no program, people should come at their own convenience, and leave when they are ready. Future programs and plans will arise from the interests and ideas of those who attend.
Call 243-1142 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.