DAVENPORT — The Gatlin Brothers will perform in the Rhythm City Casino Resort's Event Center on Feb. 18.
The concert will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, $30 and $40 plus taxes and additional fees. Fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. All ages are welcome. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the other section.
Consisting of Larry, Steve, and Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are a Grammy Award-winning trio who have dazzled audiences for more than 60 years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year.
The Brothers have accumulated 7 No. 1 Singles, 32 Top 40 Records, 22 Studio Albums and five BMI “Million-Air” Awards. Larry ranks fourth as solo writer with the most self-penned top 40 Billboard Hits. His song catalog has been recorded by the Who’s Who of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis and dozens of others, securing his legacy as one of BMI’s top solo songwriters of all time.
Hotel packages are available by calling 844-852-4FUN. Packages include a one- night stay in a deluxe king or double queen room, two tickets to the show and a $50 food credit. There are a limited number of hotel packages available.
