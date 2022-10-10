FULTON, Ill. — "The History of Whiteside County, Illinois Schools" will be the featured program 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum, 707 10th Ave.
The presenters will be Carolyn Duncan and Sandra Miller, who compiled the research to complete a 4-year project conducted by the Whiteside County Genealogical Society.
EARLY TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS
Early settlers in Whiteside County realized a need for schools when they arrived here in 1830s. In 1849, an election was held in the existing precincts on whether to organize schools, and while the vote was favorable, it was denied on a technicality. In 1851, another election was successful and the county was divided into townships and the first town meetings were held in April 1852.
The school districts were numbered in each township and remain identified and located in the current township even though the district numbering is done on a countywide basis. In recent years, consolidation has disregarded township and county lines. In the newly published book, "The History of Whiteside County, Illinois Rural Schools" by Whiteside County Genealogical Society, the schools are cited by their township number.
THE BOOK
The book is 730 pages of information, history, pictures and interviews from students and teachers on over 200 schools. Copies will be available to purchase for $40.
Attendees are encouraged to participate in the time-tested school activity, recalled as “Show & Tell.” Please take photos, memories and any other rural school memorabilia to share during this segment of the program.
The Fulton Museum has a room dedicated to school artifacts, school building photos and other interesting items related to rural schools that will be available for touring following the program.
The north entrance is easily accessible. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Barbara Mask at (563) 321-0318
