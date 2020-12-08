CLINTON — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not stop in Clinton this year, but Chris Streets is still Freezin’ for Food in the Hy-Vee parking lot.
The general manager of KCLN AM and MaC 94.7 FM radio broadcast live Tuesday morning in his hat, gloves, facemask and layers of outerwear, which included a heated sweatshirt.
“This is new,” said Streets, showing off the lighted red button that proves the sweatshirt is powered on. “I just added it this year.”
Streets hasn’t tried heated socks or gloves, though his feet and hands are the most affected by the cold, he said. He suffered frostbite in his fingers while Freezin’ for Food about 15 years ago, but running a radio station remotely requires him to use his fingers, so his gloves have to come off frequently.
Freezin’ for Food often ends in Clinton with the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, a concert on a boxcar and a trolley filled with food donations. Since 1999, the Holiday Train has visited communities in the United States and Canada to collect donations for local food pantries. Clinton from time to time has been one of its stops.
CP also gives monetary donations to communities the train visits. This year CP gave Associate Benevolent Society in Clinton the $5,500 it usually gives during the years it stops in Clinton, said Benevolent Society Director Regan Michaelsen.
But while Canadian Pacific will broadcast the concert Holiday Train at Home on its Facebook page Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. Central Standard Time, the train won’t pull into the Lyons District, and crowds won’t fill a trolley with food donations. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the train from visiting communities, where crowds would gather to hear the concert and celebrate.
“With the train not parking there this year, we won’t get those contributions,” Michaelsen said.
“I think we’ll be all right, but we are seeing more needs than we have seen in past years. Even if we come up [with what] we normally would, we may come up short just because the needs have increased,” Michaelsen said.
“We’re hoping that Chris is able to do well at Hy-Vee this week without having the Holiday Train to wrap it up,” she said.
The high temperature in Clinton is supposed to be 50 Wednesday and in the upper 40s the rest of the week, so freezing isn’t likely for Streets. “It’s still cold,” Streets said. When he arrived at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the temperature was 27 with a windchill in the mid-teens.
“In the past we’ve had snowstorms and rain,” said Streets, and in July, MaC 94.7 conducted an off-season Freezin’ for Food that made Streets sweat.
When the event began 21 years ago, Streets lived out of the back of a truck. Hy-Vee is no longer open 24 hours a day, so Streets braves the cold from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The operation will close up at 2 p.m. Friday.
The first day was successful, Streets said Tuesday. The food collection was slightly above first-day averages, and cash donations were well above normal.
“I preach this all the time ... how great a community we live in,” said Streets. People realize more, with the pandemic, that there’s a need, and toy drives and food pantries benefit from their generosity.
“I appreciate the support that we’ve had,” said Streets.
The food from Freezin’ will be distributed to Associate Benevolent Society, The Salvation Army, Church of the Open Door, and the Fulton and Camanche food pantries.
Anyone who would normally have given food items or money during the Holiday Train visit can donate money at IRAS, 415 S. Third St. in Clinton, or through Pantries United, said Michaelsen.
Food donations can be left at specific Pantries United food pantry sites — Associate Benevolent Society, 100 S. Second St. in Clinton; The Salvation Army Church, 219 First Ave.; Gateway Area Community Center, 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. — and at other pantry locations.
