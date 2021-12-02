CLINTON — Grabbing the milk jug from the fridge multiple times a day is something many do without thought. Family members add to their cereal bowl or coffee cup really not thinking about the innovative materials and technology that make the plastic milk jug possible.
The milk jug, along with numerous other packaging material, helps keep food safe and fresher longer. It’s not often that people think about where milk jugs come from or how they are produced. For Clinton-area residents, this family favorite may have been produced close to home – from companies like LyondellBasell.
Dairy resin, like the milk jug, was developed at the Clinton plant in the mid-1990s and became a key product for LyondellBasell. To date, the line has grown into the largest High Density Polyethylene line at the facility.
“The process of delivering milk is an example of how different technologies and packaging can alter product quality and shelf life, keeping the integrity of the product whole and safe for the consumer,” said Yari Hernandez, site manager of LyondellBasell Clinton plant. “It’s easy to take packaging for granted, not realizing that its main purpose is to deliver customers products in optimal condition for consumption.”
LyondellBasell’s Petrothene LM600700 stands up to this challenge and is widely used as a material of choice for blow molded milk gallon and half-gallon containers. This HDPE solution is created at the LyondellBasell Clinton plant and delivers over 200 million pounds of resin per year to the United States dairy industry. This is equivalent to over 1.4 billion gallon milk jugs a year.
The HDPE pellets are manufactured at LyondellBasell and then transported by rail or truck to a third party to create the milk jug out of the produced resin.
“It’s great to know the work I do every day is helping to provide my family and friends with products they use all the time, like the milk jug,” said Isabel Aguirre, LyondellBasell production engineer.
