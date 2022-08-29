MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will welcome Ted Lange to direct their fall opener, "Hank Williams: Lost Highway."
“When one of our actors suggested Ted to direct the show, I immediately reached out to him,” said Dan Danielowski, TLP executive director. “We talked a few times, Ted’s schedule allowed him to do the show, and the rest – as they say – is history.”
Lange is a graduate of London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, an actor of stage and screen, a movie and television director, and a writer. He made his Broadway debut in the musical hit "Hair" and his theater acting career spans over 40 plays, including "Galileo" and a national tour of "Driving Miss Daisy".
Lange received the Best Actor Award from the NAACP Theatre Committee for his portrayal of Louie in the Gus Edwards’ play "Louie and Ophelia".
"Behind the Mask", Lange’s one-man show based on the life and poetry of Paul Laurence Dunbar, has played to sold-out houses across the nation. He has appeared in the Classical Theatre of Harlem’s Production of King Lear, starred in "I’m Not Rappaport" and is recognized around the world for his portrayal of Isaac Washington from classic television show "The Love Boat".
Lange has penned 23 plays. His theater directing career includes over 50 productions including "Othello", in which he directed and starred in the stage and film version.
“When we found ourselves in need of a director for Lost Highway, we began a nationwide search,” said Danielowski. “We had a lot of interest, but being able to secure a director with Ted’s experience and resume was great for TLP.”
Lange will be hosting a “Talk Back” after the Sept. 9 performance. Patrons with tickets for any of the "Lost Highway" productions are welcome to attend the Talk Back.
Lost Highway opens Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 18. Tickets are available from the TLP Box Office or online. Fall subscriptions are also available for "Lost Highway", "Defending the Caveman" in October, and "Plaid Tidings" in December.
On Sept. 3, the Six One Five Collective will be in concert at TLP. The Six One Five Collective performs a musical mix of country, Americana, folk and pop.
Information and tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The box office is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.