CLINTON — With meteorological spring beginning over the weekend, the weather patterns will gradually change and temperatures will warm up across the Midwest.
Upstream in places like Minnesota and Wisconsin, snow that is still on the ground will start melting. Add to that the potential of heavy rains or even a late-season snowstorm in this region, and the threat of major flooding rises along the area’s rivers.
As a result, the National Weather Service Office in the Quad-Cities is keeping a close eye on factors that could cause local river levels to rise this spring.
“We are expecting a good potential to see flooding along the Mississippi this year,” Jessica Brooks, hydrologist, told the Clinton Herald. “We went into the winter months with a lot of wet soils around the region. And not just necessarily just here, but the entire Mississippi watershed.”
Brooks says that when forecasting potential flooding, they have to not only look at what is happening locally but also along the Mississippi River in places north of here. In that area, the snow-covered ground is extensive and most of it consists of 3 to 6 inches of liquid. Brooks says the entire region was wet during the fall and once the snow starts melting, all of that will end up in the Mississippi River and come through this area.
She mentioned that as of now, many of the local rivers are not at a high risk of flooding because of lack of snowpack here in the Gateway area.
“We haven’t had a lot of snow stick around locally,” Brooks said. “We’ve had a little snow here and there. But it’s melted here. So, locally we’re not seeing a lot of potential issues on our local rivers.”
Back upstream, Brooks says if there are a few positive signs in the flood outlook, one is that this year there isn’t as much snow on the ground in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin compared to last year. But she reiterated that the snowpack is still well above normal.
Brent Hewett, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Twin Cities, echoed that. Hewett says last February alone, the Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St.Paul, Minn.) saw 39 inches of snow. As of Saturday morning, the Twin Cities only saw 7.5 inches of snow this year in February. Additionally, he says that over the past few weeks, precipitation across that area has been limited, and temperatures have been right above freezing with abundant sunshine causing a gradual melt. Nevertheless, Hewett says though things are looking positive now, the risk of flooding is still high.
“There is still an elevated risk of flooding,” Hewett said. “All it takes is just one storm to get things going. So we are keeping an eye on things.”
As of Saturday, the Mississippi River is in its banks and sitting just slightly below 8 feet at Fulton.
Brooks says this is the time that people should start exploring their options and making a plan in the event major flooding happens in the area.
“They should be getting prepared, and know what they need to do when the river comes up,” Brooks said. “While we know there’s a high probability of flooding happening, the timing is still something that is unknown.”
Brooks says they will be watching the situation and mentioned that people should make preparations ahead of the possible flooding, whether that’s looking into flood insurance or creating a plan in the event something happens.
