CLINTON — The Clinton Public Library Board is asking for residents’ help as its members plan for the community’s future library needs.
Last year, an evaluation of both the Main Branch and the Lyons Branch buildings determined that both locations fall short of national averages.
“We were about 7,000 square feet short of standards as far as size of the library, and our library collection is about 50 percent smaller than the average library,” Clinton Public Library Director Susan Mesecher told the Clinton Herald on Monday.
In response to these findings, the Clinton Public Library began planning with FEH Design, an architecture, structural engineering and interior design firm, to develop a vision for the future of the library, but they want the input of Clinton residents as well. A survey is available that features nine architectural designs, on which the public can give feedback, at the library’s website at https://clintonpubliclibrary.us/
Mesecher says the change is intended to address a number of challenges the Clinton Public Library faces. They include a lack of shelving space, the difficulty of staffing the multiple levels of the building, its accessibility and the lack of restrooms that can accommodate visitors who may have mobility issues. There is also no private meeting room space or any individual study spaces, which Mesecher receives requests for on a weekly basis.
Additionally, the library is currently limited to buying only one copy of new best-sellers. The funds to buy more are available, but there simply isn’t space available for them, let alone that in which the books could be displayed in such a way as to be easily found. This problem sometimes results in a waiting list of 30 to 50 people for just one book. Mesecher hopes the future design of the library will eliminate this issue and give them the space to expand the urban fiction and self-help genres as well.
“This was built, you know, in 1903 and finished in 1904,” said Mesecher. “The needs obviously have changed since then.”
At this point, there have been over 100 responses to the survey, but the goal is to collect 1,000 responses by the Feb. 1 deadline. FEH Design will then present the results of the survey at the Library Board meeting on Feb. 21, where they will decide which will be the best and most cost-effective option. Their conclusion may lead to an addition to the building, renovation, or possibly even an entirely new building.
“I think the city has been wonderful. We’ve had a lot of great support with our budget,” Mesecher says. “We’re hoping that continues.”
She also encourages everyone to tell their friends and family about the survey. “We want everyone’s opinion,” she said.
