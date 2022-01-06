The Federal Trade Commission tells us gift card scams retained their position as the most common payment method involved in fraud in 2021.
Gift cards held that position as the favorite since 2018, and their share of the market keeps increasing each year. If you follow this column, you saw it written here before. Gift cards are for gifts.
Here’s the advice from the Federal Trade Commission. I can’t say it any better. “If you find yourself heading to the store to buy gift cards because someone on the phone told you so, stop. No matter who calls, texts, or emails you telling you to pay with a gift card, it is always a scammer. The government and legitimate businesses will never call you demanding payment with a gift card.”
What kind of cards did scammers really like in 2021? Target cards win the prize for most coveted by scammers. The Target brand accounted for over $11,000 in losses reported to me in December 2021.
THOSE AUTO WARRANTY ROBOCALLS…
Robocalls promoting extended automobile warranties are a common feature of the scam universe. The calls warn in urgent tones, your auto warranty is soon to expire, and to act quickly to protect yourself. I advise everyone to stay away from these plans, but this week I received a firsthand account about why this is such a terrible use of your money.
Amanda J. of Clinton wants to share her story with readers, to ward off the hassles and financial hit she took after agreeing to this coverage. Amanda tells us, in May 2021, she received the familiar robocall about extending her warranty, from Affordable Auto Protection (AAP). She connected to a live person who persuaded her to opt for a 30-day free trial offer to cover her Nissan Rouge SUV. Before the expiration of the free trial, Amanda called to cancel, but kept getting put off.
And Amanda admits she kind of just forgot about the deal at this point. She’s not proud of it, but admits she didn’t notice monthly withdrawals from her bank account by AAP until late in 2021. She notified her bank, who charged back some of the withdrawals, and disputed the remaining withdrawals.
Amanda called AAP several times, but “I got the runaround”. The people she talked to said for her to cancel the contract, she needed to sign a document attached to an email AAP planned to send her, and return it. Amanda never received such an email, even though AAP promised to send one several times. Oddly enough, Amanda never signed anything to get enrolled with AAP.
I checked the Better Business Bureau website for records on AAP. They showed other complaints identical to Amanda’s complaint. That’s the historical pattern for these extended warranty companies. Once they get you on board, they make it almost impossible to cancel. And I should be real clear, these are not warranties. Warranty is a legal term, and can only be issued by the manufacturer. What these companies sell are “service contracts”. Whatever they are called, stay away from them.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
