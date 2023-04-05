GRAND MOUND — Jennifer Henningsen was pulled over for speeding Friday night while driving home.
She told the officer she was sorry, and said she was driving quickly because her house had been hit by a tornado.
The officer let her go with a warning.
Henningsen’s son, Ty, had been home alone when the twister scattered pieces of their barn, grain bin and horse trailer around the yard northeast of Grand Mound.
“Mom, the tornado just went right over our house. No. Really,” Ty told his mom via text.
The Henningsens' house was deemed inhabitable, and neighbors had arrived the next day to help pick up the pieces.
A similar scene took place farther north in Charlotte. At about 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Tonya Lamphier stood in the front yard of her Charlotte home surrounded by reminders of the powerful winds that swept through town the previous evening. She was still in shock, she said, gesturing toward the debris and destruction.
The grinding sound of chainsaws reverberated through the small Clinton County town as hundreds of volunteers helped residents and business owners clean up their community after an EF-2 National Weather Service-confirmed tornado scored a path through the area.
A piece of lumber was embedded in the roof of Lamphier’s two-story, white-framed house, which had several windows blown out by the force of the wind.
Large hunks of twisted metal were scattered about the property, some of it from the roof of the Charlotte Area Activity Center across Iowa 136 from Lamphier’s home.
“I’m just so grateful to everyone who came to help today,” Lamphier said, noting Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department members were part of the effort Friday.
Damage reports were scattered across Eastern Iowa including from Bellevue, Preston and DeWitt. The storms were part of a large, multi-state tornado outbreak that also ripped through communities in Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Arkansas.
Grand Mound resident Joe Mackin was rescued from his home by first responders and taken to a local hospital after being trapped in his collapsed house Friday. He was released from the hospital several hours later, his son, Josh Wright, said.
Mackin was the only storm-related injury reported by law enforcement in Clinton County. Three people were injured in Bellevue when the cabins they were staying in were blown over by a tornado that the National Weather Service said hit the northern part of the town. Its estimated peak wind speed was 104 mph, the NWS said.
All three injured people were staying at Moon River Cabins, as well as Riverview RV Park and Vacation Rentals — which are adjacent to each other — along the Mississippi River in Bellevue, according to the Bellevue Police Department.
One person was rescued from the river after winds from the tornado blew the tiny home she was staying in into the river. Riverview Vacation Rentals owner Dan Blitgen may have saved her life by rescuing the woman himself.
“I couldn’t find a rope, so I found a 50-foot water hose and tied one end around me and had a guy on shore hold the other end,” Blitgen told local media outlets. “Then I swam out and got her floating on a pillow and helped get her back to shore.”
Blitgen said a sudden hailstorm also destroyed several trees, cabins and campers.
Jackson County EMA official Lyn Medinger said the incident was localized to the area around the cabins, as damage across the remainder of Jackson County was less significant.
Clinton County appeared to have sustained more overall damage, as parts of Calamus, Welton, DeWitt, Wheatland and Grand Mound were without power throughout the evening.
The tornado crossed Clinton County Friday at 6 p.m. and left a path of damage beginning near Grand Mound and ending northwest of Charlotte.
The National Weather Service on Sunday determined the estimated EF-2 tornado was at its strongest — with winds of approximately 120 mph — when it plowed into Charlotte, uprooting trees and causing widespread damage across the town, necessitating the large volunteer clean-up effort. The NWS said the tornado traveled nearly 18 miles on the ground between Grand Mound and Charlotte. Its maximum width was estimated at 350 yards.
State issues disaster proclamation
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 12 counties in response to the March 31 severe weather. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties.
The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program. The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website at dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
Observer General Manager Wendy McCartt, Editor Nick Joos, Staff Writer Nancy Mayfield and Bellevue Herald-Leader Editor Dave Namanny contributed to this report.
