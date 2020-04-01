CLINTON — In 2018, 8.5 percent of people, or 27.5 million, did not have health insurance at any point during the year, according to the United States Census Bureau.
Area hospitals say the lack of insurance will not keep people with COVID-19 symptoms from being treated.
"There has been no change as far as us accepting patients with COVID patients," Rebecca Green, marketing and media coordinator for CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Illinois, said. "We accept all patients regardless of their ability to pay."
Federal law doesn't allow hospitals to refuse treatment to the uninsured, said Green. "We cannot and will not turn away patients."
In 1986, Congress enacted the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act to ensure public access to emergency services regardless of ability to pay, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says. Section 1867 of the Social Security Act imposes specific obligations on Medicare-participating hospitals that offer emergency services to provide a medical screening examination when a request is made for examination or treatment for an emergency medical condition regardless of an individual's ability to pay.
Public assistance and charitable assistance programs are available, Green said, and the hospital offers payment plans.
"As serious as the COVID symptoms can be, if they need medical help, they should get to hospital," said Green. Payment can be worked out later.
MercyOne in Clinton is not collecting any upfront payments from uninsured patients who have medical visits related to COVID-19 testing, the hospital said via email Wednesday. Patients who visit MercyOne care locations that do not have health insurance or are underinsured are screened by the Benefit Advocacy Team to determine if the patient qualifies for Medicaid, COBRA from a previous employer, or any other government programs.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve across the region, our facilities are committed to provide care to all who are in need of care regardless of their ability to pay," MercyOne said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.