Clinton, Ia. – The Vince Jetter Community Center is the recipient of a $20,000 Union Pacific Railroad Community Ties Giving Program grant to renovate and restore the Vince Jetter Community Center.
As Tamra Jetter, Director, noted, "Words cannot express how grateful we are. With this grant from Union Pacific, we may reopen, create and provide equitable programming and opportunities to include, uplift, nurture and meet the needs of diverse teens and families in our community. We cannot do it alone. Thank you for supporting the Vince Jetter Community Center as we work hard towards change!"
Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program provides small- and medium-sized grants that align with the railroad’s priority cause areas in safety, workforce development and community spaces. The Vince Jetter Community Center was awarded a Community Spaces grant to plan for, create or enhance unique spaces that reflect the character of a place and take into account community members' diverse needs, interests, and desires. The facility, built in 1858, is one of Clinton's oldest historic structures still standing. Vince Jetter was youth director of Bethel AME Church in Clinton and founded the community center in 1992. After his death in 2006, his sister Dina White and family members kept the center open, until repairs became costly and renovation necessary. With a renovated facility, the Vince Jetter Community Center can develop mentoring, after school enrichment and homework help programs at the center, create a village spirit to guide youth and families and encourage positive neighborhood and community connections, ties and interactions.
“Union Pacific proudly supports organizations that improve the quality of life where our employees live and work,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president-Corporate Relations, chief administrative officer and Union Pacific Foundation President. “Investing in high-quality, nonprofit programs puts our communities in a position for future growth and prosperity.”
The Vince Jetter Community Center has a special commitment to inspiring positive neighborhood solutions. By empowering individuals, families and groups, and changing lives, we strive to make Clinton a better place by creating a safe, nonviolent, nurturing place for Clinton's youth and their families to grow. Our vision is promoting equality, equity and diversity for all. Our Board is committed to respecting differences, acknowledging individuality and amplifying all voices. A culture of inclusivity empowers individuals at every level to enrich communities, one family at a time.
For more information on the Vince Jetter Community Center, please visit the center Facebook page or website, vincejetter.org.
