DEWITT — Through its corporate giving program, Theisen’s will award a total of $350,000 to nonprofits in 23 store communities.
Organizations can apply online at dbqfoundation.org/theisens. The grant program, which is supported by the Theisen’s charitable fund and through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, will distribute an estimated $350,000 in funds across the region served by the retailer, with at least $5,000 available to each store community.
The maximum request per project application is $5,000. The More For Your Community program makes direct grants to organizations to jump start and/or sustain projects that effectively and directly serve the basic needs of families and children: food, shelter, education, safety and health.
Applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits, government-sponsored organizations or school-sponsored organizations and directly serve children and families within 60 miles of a Theisen’s store. A full list of Theisen’s store communities is available at dbqfoundation.org/theisens.
Theisen’s has donated more than $3 million through the More For Your Community Grant program since its inception in 2009 and supports many other community events and organizations directly. In 2021, the program distributed $350,000 to organizations serving an estimated 550,000 people from Ames to Black River Falls, Wisconsin.
For more information, contact Mary Jo Jean-Francois at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque by calling (563) 588-2700 or via email at maryjoj@dbqfoundation.org.
