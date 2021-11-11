FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Thespians will present their fall play Saturday in the west gym.
“Those Crazy Ladies In The House On The Corner” by Pat Cook is a two-act comedy that will delight the audience.
What happens to three widowed sisters when they decide to rent a room to a nurse? What do they do when a nephew wants to sell the house and move them into an assisted living facility? This fun play will help each person have an enjoyable time.
Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. and tickets may be purchased at the door for $3 for students and $5 for adults. The play is produced by special arrangements with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.