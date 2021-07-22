DEWITT — DeWitt Mayor Don Thiltgen announced Monday night he will not seek re-election in November and will instead retire from the role effective Aug. 6.
Thiltgen said health concerns for both he and his wife, Peg, necessitated the retirement. Thiltgen’s DeWitt public service resume includes serving nearly 22 years as mayor and 12 years prior as a council member.
At Monday night’s council meeting, Thiltgen also said current City Council member Steve Hassenmiller will not seek re-election to the council and will instead run for mayor in November.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
