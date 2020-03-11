Stonecroft After Five plans St. Patrick’s Day trivia
FULTON, Ill. — All women are invited to Stonecroft After Five dinner and program Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m.
After Five at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave. in Fulton will feature St. Patrick’s Day Trivia. Wearing green is optional. Cost of dinner is $11.
Inspirational Speaker Marilyn Garapolo from Dwight will give a talk called “Laughter is a Medicine!” Garapolo will explore some of her childhood dreams of travel.
Call Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (309) 887-4097 by March 15 for reservations and cancellations.
Local insurance agency owner earns awards
CLINTON — Joe Leonard, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Clinton, was recognized this month in Madison, Wisconsin for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.
The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner, the company said in a press release.
Leonard has been an agency owner for American Family since June 1994. His agency office is located at 413 S. Second St. in Clinton.
NARFE meeting canceled
SAVANNA, Ill. — The NARFE meeting scheduled for March 19 at Manny’s in Savanna is canceled due to the Coronavirus.
King Pins releases band list for March, April
FULTON, Ill. — King Pins Saloon and Dance Hall in Fulton will present several opportunities to enjoy area bands throughout the months of March and April.
The following bands will perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on the following dates: March 14: 2nd Chance; March 21: North of 40; March 28: Moonshine Run; April 4: Dirt Road Rockers; April 18: Todd Striley.
King Pins will also host the following family events: March 27: Tack Sale, 6:30-9 p.m.; March 29: Rock & Roll Bingo to benefit the River Bend Baserunners; April 11: First Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 1-3 p.m.; May 23: Car & Bike Show/Pin-Up Contest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m
