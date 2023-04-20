In commemoration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, third-grade students at all Clinton elementary schools will plant tree seedlings April 24-26 with the help of Clinton Trees Forever members.
This annual project, which started in 1993, educates students on the importance of planting trees and their benefits within the community.
Students will learn the parts of the tree and the difference between deciduous and conifer trees. They will pot their own special seedling to take home and re-plant.
“We aim for diversity in this project, so we selected the White Spruce for this year’s tree. It’s actually one we haven’t done yet,” said Clinton Trees Forever member Amanda Eberhart.
Other varieties offered in the past have included White Pine, Concolor Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Red Oak, Colorado Blue Spruce, Serbian Spruce, Black Hills Spruce, Norway Spruce, Arborvitae, Eastern Hemlock, Canadian Hemlock, and Baldcypress.
“The students will be asked to name their seedling to encourage ownership. Our volunteers will provide detailed instructions on how to water and care for the seedlings,” explained Eberhart. If students do not have a place to plant their tree, they have the option of bringing it back to school for Clinton Trees Forever to plant in the community.
“Over the years, we’ve planted a fair number of returned or extra seedlings in our community, especially in our public parks. Our organization has given out over 14,000 seedlings through this third-grade tree project. I wish I knew how many were planted residentially and thrived,” said Eberhart.
In addition to the seedling, each student will receive their own copy of the book, The Forest Where Ashley Lives, a paperback was written by Mark Vitosh, Iowa DNR District forester. The books were purchased using funds contributed by Clinton Trees Forever and private donors.
The mission of Clinton Trees Forever is to plant and care for trees and the environment by empowering people, building community, and promoting stewardship. For more information, visit facebook.com/ClintonTreesForever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.