CLINTON — A Clinton man facing two felony counts of sexual abuse has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.
District Court Judge Tom Reidel on Aug. 26 filed an order for competency evaluation. The order says the court found probable cause that Travis L. Thomas, 22, Clinton, is suffering from a mental disorder that may prevent him from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings or assisting effectively in his defense.
The order states proceedings are suspended and Thomas is to undergo a psychiatric competency evaluation. The evaluation will be performed at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. The Iowa Medical and Classification Center is to provide the court with a written report of the evaluation within 10 days of the evaluation, the order says.
Defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt filed a motion for evaluation Aug. 18. The motion says on June 23, Thomas had a conversation with Brandt. The conversation was not productive and Thomas did not appear to understand the proceedings, the motion says. Thomas has been diagnosed with severe learning disabilities and other mental health disorders, the motion added.
Thomas is charged in the trial information with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
According to the court affidavit, at 5:45 p.m. May 20, an officer was dispatched to MercyOne Clinton’s emergency room, 1410 N. Fourth St., for a report of a sexual assault. A juvenile reported that between 10 p.m. May 8 and 2:30 a.m. May 9 he was sexually assaulted by Thomas.
The affidavit says that at 10:45 a.m. May 29, an officer conducted a recorded interview with Thomas at the Clinton Police Department. Thomas admitted to committing two sex acts with the juvenile, the court document states.
“Thomas explained that it was a “mistake” and knew he shouldn’t have done it,” the affidavit says.
