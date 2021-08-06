THOMSON, Ill. – The U.S. Office of Personnel Management has approved Direct-Hire Authority for USP Thomson, a federal prison in northwestern Illinois.
This will allow the prison to more quickly hire up to 65 workers by cutting through a backlog of applications, according to a press release from federal lawmakers representing the region.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, whose congressional district includes the prison, joined Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois in sending a joint letter April 16 to Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Office of Personnel Management Acting Director Kathleen McGettigan asking for Thomson employees to receive retention bonuses and also be moved into the higher paying Chicago pay locality.
The Bureau of Prisons last Friday approved a 10% retention pay incentive for all eligible staff at US Penitentiary Thomson, according to local union officials. The high-security federal prison has suffered from critical shortages of correctional officers and staff due to low pay and lack of affordable housing, union officials said in a press release Friday.
“This is a big first step. AFGE Local 4070 members have been fighting for 25% recruitment pay and direct hire authority for 18 months. We extend our thanks to Senators Durbin and Duckworth and Representative Bustos for leading this fight and supporting the workers at USP Thomson,” AFGE Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr said.
AFGE Local 4070 recently helped promote a recruitment drive to attract qualified job applicants, the release said. In addition to approving the 10% increase, which is the maximum BOP can offer, the agency has submitted to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management a request for approval to pay 25% retention pay to all officers and staff.
