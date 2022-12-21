CAMANCHE — The FLL Camanche Middle School teams went to competition on Dec. 10 and 17. They succeeded in robots, innovation, and core values and three out of its four Lego teams advanced to the state competition.
That competition will take place Jan. 28 at the Iowa State University of Science and Technology in Ames. Michele Eissens is the head coach/mentor of all four teams. She had teams in the past make it to state, but she has never had this many in one season. This is also her first time having two teams receive the Champions Award.
“Mrs. Eissens always pushes us to do our best and never give up,” said Olivia Steines. “She teaches us to be independent and stick up for who we are. She is so fun to be around and is proud of us when we accomplish something great.”
“Her dedication really paid off," Autumn Klahn added.
The fifth graders received the Champions Award. This award shows they were the overall winners of 16 teams. They competed Dec. 10 at The Putnam Museum in Bettendorf.
Since they were the champions, they advance to the FLL state competition at Iowa State University. Their innovation project was finding out how to power cars while helping the environment. They made a hybrid car that doesn't create greenhouse gases and is affordable, completed six robot missions and earned their highest score of 150 points. This is their first year to the state competition. Their team consists of Emery Davis, Lily Laurion, Harper Bagg, Sophia Johnson, Addison Coffey, Sophia Morrow, Lawson Sullivan, Carsten Toler, and Jakob Tucker.
The sixth grade team also received the Champions Award. They competed on Dec. 17 at the DeWitt Middle School in DeWitt and this is their first time advancing to state. They were supposed to go to the world competition in 2020, which was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Their innovation project was to create an adjustable hydropower turbine and penstock. This wouldn’t harm wildlife and would provide a cleaner environment. They completed six robot missions and their highest score was 230. The team consisted of Kenzie Barrette, Tenley Cewe, Michaela Gendreau, Maci Hammond, Tyler Lehmkuhl, Olivia Munson, Wyatt Ohsann, Cameron Shaffer, and Owen Thomson.
The seventh grade team was a state advancer. They competed Dec. 17 at DeWitt Middle School. Their innovation project was incinerating trash while helping the atmosphere. They got their inspiration from a plant called Covanta in Pennsylvania. They incinerate trash and create electricity while cleaning out all of the gases.
The team completed eight robot missions and their highest score was 260 points. The team has 10 people: Olivia Steines, Autumn Klahn, Mia Macke, Jenna Dunlap, Kiara Krueger, Kennedy Melchiori, Jackson Hilgendorf, Bentley Goldensoph, Octavain Harrington, and Archer Kelly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.