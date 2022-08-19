CAMANCHE — Camanche’s Hometown Pride yard competition winners have been announced. The winners are:
• Month of June – Curb Appeal: Robert and Gloria Stamp, 2120 14th St., Camanche.
• Month of July — Best Landscaping: Ron and Dorothy Schneller, 2144 Washington Blvd., Camanche.
• Month of August — Most Colorful: Denny Hall, 1904 11th St., Camanche.
Organizers said there were close to 50 nominations.
Four judges, two of whom are Master Gardeners, selected the winners.
Winners, who were announced at Camanche Days, were given a yard sign to designate them the winner and a $50 gift certificate from Home Depot.
