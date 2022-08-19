CAMANCHE — Camanche’s Hometown Pride yard competition winners have been announced. The winners are:

Robert and Gloria Stamp, 2120 14th St., Camanche, received the Curb Appeal Award in the Camanche Hometown Pride yard competition.

Month of June – Curb Appeal: Robert and Gloria Stamp, 2120 14th St., Camanche.

Ron and Dorothy Schneller, 2144 Washington Blvd., Camanche, are the winners of the Best Landscaping Award in Camanche’s Hometown Pride yard competition.

Month of July — Best Landscaping: Ron and Dorothy Schneller, 2144 Washington Blvd., Camanche.

Denny Hall’s yard at 1904 11th St., Camanche, was selected “Most Colorful” in Camanche’s Hometown Pride yard competition.

Month of August — Most Colorful: Denny Hall, 1904 11th St., Camanche.

Organizers said there were close to 50 nominations.

Four judges, two of whom are Master Gardeners, selected the winners.

Winners, who were announced at Camanche Days, were given a yard sign to designate them the winner and a $50 gift certificate from Home Depot.

