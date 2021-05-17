CLINTON — Only 23 new COVID cases were recorded in Clinton County in the last seven days, Clinton County Public Health Department Director Michele Cullen said Monday. Only three new COVID cases have been reported in the last three days.
Clinton County has seen a total of 5,561 cases, and 261 remain active, Cullen told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday. The county’s positivity rate is down to 5%, and about 38% of the county’s 46,400 residents are fully vaccinated.
Clinton County has ordered Pfizer vaccines and is organizing clinics for their distribution to anyone 12 years old or older, Cullen said.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks, it has said that schools should continue to require masks, said Cullen.
The CDC’s school guidelines run counter to recommendations by the Iowa Department of Public Health, which says COVID-positive and symptomatic children should stay home, but other children who have been exposed to COVID should no longer be required to stay home regardless of mask usage.
Parents should be given information about the exposure to COVID-19 in order to make their own informed decisions regarding risk, IDPH said last week.
“To that end, while we acknowledge that some parents may want their child to continue to wear a cloth face covering for reasons that make sense for their family or that child’s individual health condition, we urge schools and child care settings to provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage,” IDPH said.
Public health departments are no longer required to conduct contact tracing at schools, Cullen said Monday. Cullen has talked with school districts in the county and found that some districts want to continue their current policies through the end of the year, said Cullen. Others said they will follow IDPH, she said.
“We have to kind of be flexible and go with the flow,” said Cullen.
The Scott County Health Department doesn’t support the school changes, Cullen said. It wants to continue with the status quo until the end of the year.
Cullen is disappointed with the IDPH’s recommendation, she said. She plans to send a copy of CDC guidelines to schools.
“I know many of the school board members are getting pressured [by parents],” Supervisor Jim Irwin said. He’d like to see schools keep their current policies through the end of the year except possibly outside during recess.
