DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed three Clinton residents to Iowa’s boards and commissions.
Reynolds announced her selections Friday.
– Dr. Mona Alqulali has been appointed to the Iowa Board of Physician Assistants.
– Former Clinton Police Chief Gene Beinke has been selected to serve on the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council.
– Cody Seeley, Clinton. has been appointed to Iowa's Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board. Seeley is a Clinton city councilman.
The three appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.
