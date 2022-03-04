blue logo

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed three Clinton residents to Iowa’s boards and commissions.

Reynolds announced her selections Friday.

– Dr. Mona Alqulali has been appointed to the Iowa Board of Physician Assistants.

– Former Clinton Police Chief Gene Beinke has been selected to serve on the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council.

– Cody Seeley, Clinton. has been appointed to Iowa's Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board. Seeley is a Clinton city councilman.

The three appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Tags

Trending Video