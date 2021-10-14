SAVANNA, Ill. - Youth deer hunters were greeted with a mix of sunshine, torrential rain and lightning at the 15th annual Youth Deer Hunt on Oct. 9 and 10 at the Lost Mound Unit of Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in Savanna.
Also greeting the young hunters were near record heat, mosquitoes and biting gnats. The deer were apparently aware of CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID as they socially distanced themselves from the hunters.
This special deer hunt for youths ages 10-17 began in 2007 and is conducted in areas that are closed to public access due to ongoing environmental cleanup at this shuttered military installation, the Savanna Army Depot. This year, 26 youth hunters participated. Hunters were from Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
A total of three deer were harvested, including two does and one buck. Ty Moore from Hillsdale, Illinois harvested the largest deer, a doe weighing 117 pounds field dressed. Brady Read from Fulton, Illinois, harvested the only buck.
Once again this year, Refuge staff modified the guidelines for administering the youth hunt due to the COVID pandemic. The orientation and all activities were conducted outdoors.
Seth Nelson assisted hunters with his deer-tracking dog, a German shepherd named Maverick. Nelson is co-owner of Down Deer Recovery. This is the fifth year Down Deer Recovery has assisted youth hunters by providing deer-tracking services.
Maverick relies on his keen scent to assist hunters in finding deer. He doesn’t follow a blood trail like hunters have to do to find a deer. Instead, the dog follows the scent of a stress pheromone released through the hooves of a wounded deer and will walk past a deer that is not wounded.
“Lost Mound provides a unique hunting opportunity for youth," Visitor Services Manager Jacquelynn Albrecht said. "There are 35 hunt sites and many of our youth harvest their first deer here due to the high-quality hunt.”
The Refuge also conducts two other special deer hunts at the Lost Mound Unit, one specifically for hunters with disabilities and a hunt open to all applicants. These special hunts require a tremendous effort on the part of Refuge staff and volunteers that enjoy the opportunity to work with hunters.
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the most visited Refuge in the United States. It extends 261 miles along the Upper Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minnesota, to Albany, Illinois, protecting and preserving habitat for migratory birds, fish, and a variety of other wildlife. This 240,000-acre Refuge was established in 1924.
