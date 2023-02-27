CLINTON - First Central State Bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs recently announced three promotions.
Carrie Carter, Brandi Lord and Greg Keppy were promoted to assistant vice president at the Eastern Iowa-based financial institution.
Carter serves as First Central’s loan operations manager, based at the DeWitt location. She has been with the bank for 14 years.
Lord, branch manager at the bank’s Eldridge office, has been with First Central for eight years.
Keppy is a senior credit officer in the Eldridge bank location. He has worked at First Central for three years.
All will continue in their current job roles, with the promotion to assistant vice president adding increased management responsibilities within their departments and the bank.
“Carrie, Brandi and Greg all bring a team-first approach to our community bank,” Tubbs said. “They are perfect examples of First Central’s culture of making a positive difference and going the extra mile for our customers each and every day.”
First Central State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in DeWitt, LeClaire, Clinton, Goose Lake and Eldridge. First Central State Bank is a subsidiary bank of Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., a billion-dollar plus holding company with 18 financial offices in Eastern Iowa, also including Maquoketa State Bank with offices in Maquoketa, Andrew, and Preston; and Ohnward Bank & Trust with offices Cedar Rapids, Marion, Monticello, Cascade, Central City, and Baldwin.
