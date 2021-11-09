CLINTON — An elevator column and steel frame are up on the Clinton High School construction site, Architect Tom Wollan of Frevert-Ramsey-Kobes Architects and Engineers said Monday.
Wollan gave new Clinton School Board members an overview of the Clinton High School construction project and presented several change orders for board approval.
During Phase I, the contractor demolished homes to the east of the high school to make room for a parking lot. A three-story academic wing is being constructed in the existing parking lot on the east side.
Wollan expects the new wing to be complete by the end of 2022 so the District can move into the new wing over Christmas break next year.
The District bid the project at about the worst time, Wollan told the new school board members. Coming off of COVID shutdowns, the price of materials was higher than expected, he said.
Costs are still high, and now a supply chain disruption is causing delays, Wollan said.
Tri-con Construction, the contractor for the project, placed orders for steel, carpets and other material well ahead of time, Wollan said. Steel and flooring will be onsite soon, he said.
Phase 2 moves to the back of the school. The 1919 building on the south side of the campus will be demolished to make way for a new theater, shops and music, Wollan said.
The District should be able to move classes into the new theater, shops and music room during winter break of 2024, Wollan said.
During Phase 3, most of the 1969 addition, north of the 1919 building, will be demolished and a new commons, art room and two-story administration wing will go up. Parking will be added in front of the building along Eighth Avenue South and in the back of the building.
When the project is complete, residents will be able to drive all the way around campus, something which is not possible now, Wollan said.
Move-in day for the final section is set for spring of 2025, Wollan said.
The 2010 Wellness addition with the swimming pool will remain as will historic Yourd gym.
The basketball court and bleachers in Yourd gym will be replaced in the summer and fall of 2022 during Phase 1, said Wollan. The district will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to update ventilation and put air conditioning in Yourd in the summer of 2022.
Because ESSER funds are federal, the district has to follow wage laws in the Davis-Bacon Act. For that reason, the District removed the Yourd improvements from the overall project and bid it separately.
Tri-con submitted the low bid of $548,000, and the board accepted it Monday.
The school board approved an $8,726 proposal request from FRK after the contractor found several things to navigate in order to connect to the storm sewer, including fiber optics, a water main and an old brick storm sewer.
Another change order approved by the board added $61,000 to bring in suitable soil. After finding unsuitable soil during construction of the parking lot on Eighth Avenue South, the District added $280,000 to the budget to cover the cost of fixing soil issues. The $61,000 will come out of that cushion, said District Superintendent Gary DeLacy.
Another change order covered the cost of piers for the building. The piers are meant to sit 15 feet below ground in the bedrock, said Wollan. Sometimes the limestone is deeper, requiring more drilling and a change order to cover the additional cost.
If the limestone is closer to the surface, the piers won't go as deep, and the District will save money, Wollnan said.
Not all change orders cost the District, said Wollan. The contractor found cast iron pipes under the 1919 building which, after running a camera through it, the contractor says are adequate for the sanitary sewer.
The savings from rerouting the sewer rather than building new is $5,907.
