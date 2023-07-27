The Gateway History Club has noted over the years that trivia questions related to local history stories always seem to generate a lot of interest. Today we have a trivia question for our readers that centers on golf.
In which community — Lyons, Clinton, or Camanche — was the first golf course built? If you guessed Camanche, you are correct.
The April 11, 1900 edition of the Clinton Herald contains a great story about the Town and Country Club building an outstanding nine-hole golf course in Camanche. The Herald noted that this was the first golf course in the immediate area and will be one of the best in the state.
The Herald goes on to mention that the land acquired for the new golf course was located “just two blocks from the Town and Country Club mansion.” The club hired Herbert J. Tweedie to lay out the golf course. Tweedie was recognized as an expert player at that time. He was also editor of the Western Golf magazine, the official magazine of the United States Golf Association. Tweedie was a member of St. Andrews Golf Course in Scotland.
The Herald noted Tweedie was directly involved in supervising the project: “The course had nine holes and was over 3000 yards long. A large portion of land was currently being plowed, harrowed, dragged, planked, and rolled for the high standards of excellence Mr. Tweedie requires.
“The greens will be seventy-five feet square and every effort is being made to make them as level as a table. The course will not have artificial hazards as Mr. Tweedie thought the natural hazards would be sufficient to keep the ordinary player anxious during normal play.
“It is the intention of club management to join both the state and national golf associations and hold numerous tournaments here this summer and fall. There is strong interest to hold the annual state golf association tournament here this fall. The course is projected to be the golf center of the state.”
The Town and Country Club mansion was built in 1899 at a cost of over $100,000 and was one of the finest facilities in the area. The club was situated on the banks of the Mississippi River at 12th Avenue in Camanche. The building was three stories high with a large sweeping veranda across the entire front providing what was regarded as one of the finest views in the Midwest.
The club had luxurious accommodations with 28 spacious suites for guests on the second floor. Each unit contained a bedroom, bath, and sitting room. The club also had three dining rooms, a kitchen, a bar, a card room, a billiard room, and a 30-by-45-foot drawing room with high ceilings. A Clinton orchestra was kept on retainer to provide music for dances, holidays, and special occasions. Josiah Rice was the architect of record.
Members and visitors had access to carriages, pleasure boats, steamboats and trains that provided transportation to the club house and golf course. Most traveled by river. A special road was constructed from Clinton to the club house.
Years later former Clinton Herald Editor Everett Streit provided further updates on the history of golf in Clinton. Streit wrote the historic “Once Upon a Time” column. Streit noted in his Clinton golf article that “the first official golf course in Clinton opened in May 1907. The sporty nine-hole course ran along 13th Avenue North and Fourth Street.”
Streit stated that “the 1907 golf course did not have a club house. Golf clubs were stored at the porch and carriage house of the R.B. McCoy residence located at Breezy Point. A short time later a small club house was built. However, that building did not last long as it was destroyed by a fire.” A second club house was built probably between 1908 and 1911.
“In 1920 the Clinton Country Club was incorporated and property was acquired at Harrison Drive and South Fourteenth Street. Tom Bendlow of Chicago, a prominent nationally known golf course architect, was hired to lay out the course. A new spacious club house was built in 1922 on the site. In 1949 a large fire destroyed about two/thirds of the club house.”
Around 1922 the Clinton Kiwanis Club took over the operations of the 13th Avenue North golf course. “The course had sand greens that had to be swept with a small carpet before a golfer putted out. Par was 35. The cost was 25 cents for nine holes and 40 cents for 18 holes.”
Streit noted that back in the day “Kiwanis golf club legend Bill Iverson won five city championships and ten Country Club championships. In 1936 Iverson recorded a 27 on the front nine and 29 on the back nine at the Kiwanis golf course. In the late 1950s the old Kiwanis golf course land was sold and converted to residential housing units.”
In more recent times several golf courses in the area have closed. Currently, Valley Oaks here in Clinton is available to the public for golf. Fulton has a nice nine-hole golf course for members. Bellevue, Preston, DeWitt, and Calamus all have golf courses in Iowa. Fulton, Thomson, and Port Byron are local courses in Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.