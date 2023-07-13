Today we are highlighting the Columbia Hotel. The hotel was built in 1898–1899 and was owned by Frank D. McDowell. The hotel took up a large portion of the corner at Seventh Avenue South and Second Street. The front entrance to the building was at 712-714 S. Second St.
The Columbia Hotel was a three-story building with 51 rooms available to guests. The bottom portion of the building was rented out to a grocery store, a combination tavern/restaurant, and a second grocery store.
In the early 1900s, E.M. Kehoe was hired as manager of the hotel. Kehoe was listed as either the manager, owner, or agent that leased the Columbia Hotel for the next 18 years. During this time period, Kehoe was also heavily involved in promoting and working to keep organized baseball in Clinton. Numerous local baseball meetings and dinners were held at the Columbia Hotel during this time.
On May 1, 1911, the Clinton Herald reported “Ed Kehoe completed extensive remodeling to the Columbia Hotel and the hotel was open for business. The hotel had phones in every room, hot & cold water, and new furnishings. Many of the rooms now had baths. The hotel also had a restaurant, billiard parlor, a barber shop, and a café.”
On Sept. 1, 1914, the Herald edition shows “Kehoe was selling the Columbia Hotel to Mr. Hirsh Miller of Maquoketa.” The Herald noted “Kehoe has been at the Columbia Hotel for the past fourteen years.”
Apparently the Miller business deal was never finalized, due to unknown reasons. On Wednesday, June 19, 1918, the Herald reported that “E.M. Kehoe declared all of his businesses insolvent, including farm land in Texas and South Dakota. Kehoe then assigned all of his properties including the Kehoe Hotel to J. F. Grote.”
The Columbia Hotel remained in business until around 1965, when the property was demolished. The last owners of the building were associated with the former Chemplex Chemical Company. Chemplex operated the hotel for construction workers who were employed building the new plant in Clinton. The Chemplex Chemical Plant opened in 1967.
Over the years the hotel operated under several different names. The hotel was called the Columbia Hotel, the Kehoe Hotel, the Kehoe European Hotel, and finally the Clinton Hotel. For those who are old enough to remember, Marcucci’s operated a popular restaurant for many years right next door to the Clinton Hotel.
The Kehoe Hotel was also home to one of the most unusual crimes in the history of Clinton. The Herald reported in a lengthy story dated Friday, Oct. 5, 1917, that three men met in Room 5 of the Kehoe Hotel and developed an elaborate plan with the intent to extort a large amount of money from a local resident.
The men allegedly came up with a plot to blackmail Courtland H. Young, a prominent local businessman, out of $200,000. Young was the son of W.J. Young, one of Clinton’s early well-known lumber barons.
The blackmail plot thickens and then unravels as the conspirators are caught and eagerly step forward to confess. Readers can find out more at the Lyons Branch Library website by searching the Herald’s Oct. 5, 1917, edition for information regarding how the blackmail story unfolded.
Throughout the years the hotel business has always played an important part in the history of the Gateway area. Shortly after the Iowa Land Company purchased 500 acres in the small town called New York, they changed the name of the town to Clinton and soon started building the 1855–1856 Iowa Central House Hotel.
Another early hotel in the area was the 1856 Randall House hotel in Lyons. It seemed that no expense was spared in building the Randall hotel with 300 rooms. Unfortunately, the financial crash of 1857 doomed the hotel to financial disaster before the hotel even had a chance to open its doors to the public.
Perhaps the best example of an early hotel is found in Samuel Doolittle’s 1838 general store/hotel in Camanche. Doolittle’s hotel for a short time also functioned as the first courthouse in Clinton County from 1840-1841.
Interested in knowing more about the history of the Gateway area? If you know of anyone who wants to join the Gateway History Club’s member list, contact Gregg Obren at gobren74@live.com or John Rowland at jrow242@gmail.com
